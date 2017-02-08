Valedictory evening of Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav concluded with Indian Classical, Folk Dances, Martial Flavour

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Dhauli : It was the concluding day at the 13th Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav organised by Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha in collaboration with Orissa Dance Academy, Bhubaneswar and Art Vision, Bhubaneswar. Reverberating the gospel of peace and rejuvenating the nuances of Indian classical dance Manipuri, Contemporary Martial dance and Folk dance of Maharastra Lavani Nrutya. The valedictory evening was really a splendid one leaving the connoisseurs mesmerized.





The programme started with Manipuri dance by Bimabati Devi & Group from Kolkata. Their presentation was one of the mythological play Devatmayee - The Soul of the God. The dance was speculation both Vedic and Archaic and the divinity is dervied from the puranas as well as the local folklores. The production was involved movements of classical Manipuri dance, Manipuri folk dance and movement of Manipuri martial art Thang-ta. The music was a harmonious blend of the indigenous Manipuri music, Nata Sankirtana and chants from Vedas and Puranas. The item was concept and choreographed by Bimabavi Devi.





Second presentation was Contemporary martial art by Janardhan Raj Urs and Group from Bangalore. Their presentation was Nadanta - the infinite dance of fire and ash. Nadanta is mixed media performance work, where dance interacts with visual and auditory design to recreate the cosmic dance of fire. The performance was of light and fire, the soul, the mind and a collective consciousness. The concept and choreography was made by Janardhan Raj Urs and Madhu Nataraj Kiran.





The concluding item of the concluding evening was Maharastra folk dance form Lavani Nrutya by Pramila Kautikrao Suryawanshi & Group. The dance was the combination of traditional song and dance, which particularly performed to the beats of Dholki, percussion instruments. Today's the dancers mesmerized the audiences to their powerful rhythm.





The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Dr.Lalit Mansingh; Former Presidents of Orissa Dance Academy; Guru Ramhari Das, Odissi Vocal Exponent; Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority and Guru Aruna Mohanty, Secretary, Orissa Dance Academy. The programme was compared by Er. Srinibas Ghatuari and Anuja Tarini Mishra.