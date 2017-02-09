Odisha Congress urges SEC to take immediate steps to ensure a free and fair election

Bhubaneswar: Congress has criticised the violence perpetrated allegedlyby BJD activists in several parts of the State. In a memorandum submitted on Wednesday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to take immediate steps to ensure a free and fair election.





Stating that violence has taken place in several parts of Odisha, including Tarbha in Dhenkanal district, Bankual in Khurda district and Chandanpur in Puri district, a Congress delegation took the issue to the SEC.



