Odisha Congress urges SEC to take immediate steps to ensure a free and fair election
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Odisha Congress urges SEC to take immediate steps to ensure a free and fair election
Bhubaneswar: Congress has criticised the violence perpetrated allegedlyby BJD activists in several parts of the State. In a memorandum submitted on Wednesday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to take immediate steps to ensure a free and fair election.

Stating that violence has taken place in several parts of Odisha,  including Tarbha in Dhenkanal district, Bankual in Khurda district and Chandanpur in Puri district, a Congress delegation took the issue to the SEC.

