Ruling BJD of Odisha to stage Jal Satyagraha against Chhattisgarh CM over Mahanadi issue

Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD on Wednesday decided to stage a ‘Jal Satyagraha’ and perform ‘Sandhya Alati’ on Thursday, the day Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is scheduled to campaign in Odisha for BJP candidates, opposing his visit. BJD spokesperson Sashibhusan Behera told reporters here that his party would hold ‘Jal Satyagraha’ in Cuttack and Sambalpur when Singh would be addressing people at various parts of the State.





“In the morning, our party activists will stage protest near the Mahanadi at Sambalpur, and in the evening we will perform ‘Sandhya Alati’ (evening puja). It will be a peaceful and silent protest,” he said.





According to BJP sources, Raman Singh would campaign in Burda of Balangir district, Kadheikela of Jharsuguda district and Subdega of Sundargarh district on February 9. He would continue with the campaign again on February 11 in Kutara, Lathikata and Nuagaon of Sundargarh district.





Besides, he would also cover Bargarh and Nuapada districts during his campaign trail.





Singh is scheduled to visit Sabadega in Sundargarh on Thursday afternoon and Kutra and Nuagaon in Sundargarh on February 11 for campaigning.