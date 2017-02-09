Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Police arrested Sharpshooter from Kolkata in connection with murder of Seaways Shipping GM
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Odisha Police arrested Sharpshooter from Kolkata in connection with murder of Seaways Shipping GM
Bhubaneswar:  Odisha Police arrested Sharpshooter from Kolkata in connection with murder of Seaways Shipping GM . A team of the Paradip police on Wednesday arrested contract killer Mohammad Babul from Waris Nagari in Kolkata in connection with the gunning down of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited (SSPL) general manager Mahendra Swain at Paradip in October last year.
Babul was produced before a court in Kolkata before being brought to Odisha on a transit remand.
It should be noted that miscreants had shot Swain dead near the Ambedkar Bhawan at Madhuban Colony in Paradip while he was on his way to his office on October 26.
