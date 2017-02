Prabasi Bhasha Samman-2017 declared

New Delhi: PRABASI BHASHA SAMMAN-2017 has been declared by Jury. AMA GOURAV SAMMAN 2017 goes to Internationally acclaimed veteran Director Dr Ghanashyam Mohapatra and one of the all time great Heroin of Ollywood Jharana Das. Other awardees are following eminent personalities.

“AMARI BHASHA PATHE SAMMAN-2017”

This award will be conferred to some eminent personalities of Odia Diaspora who have been working to spread our mother tongue both within and outside the state for a longer period of time and promising youths of the state those are working for promotion of Odia Language in different sphere of their work. It will inspire our generation next to work in this direction.

TRANSLATION: Dr Sneha Prava Dash

PERFORMING ART: Ms. Trupti Das & Jitendra Haripal

JOURNALISIM: Mr. Gopal Mohapatra

DIGITISATION: Dr. Sanghamitra Mohanty

LYRICIST: Sh. Manoj Kumar Mohanty

LANGUAGE TEACHER: Dr. Sushanta Kumar Bishi

LANGUAGE ACTIVISIM: Rakesh Kumar Sahoo

LIBRARY: Bakula Foundation





ORGANISATION:

ShriJagannathmandir Odishartsandcultural Centredelhi, Thyagaraja Nagar, New Delhi

DUKHIRAM SWAIN KALA PRATISTHAN, Jagatsinghpur

UMEED, Bhubaneswar





BHASHA PATHE SAMMAN 2017 YUVA PRERANA

LITERATURE: Asish Gadanayak

JOURNALISM: Amjad Badsah & Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra,

INNOVATION: Manas Padhihari

TRANSLATION: Supriya Prasant

DIGITISATION: Prateek Pattnaik

Performing Art: Shimran Zaman

SOCIAL INSPIRATION: Satabdi Mishra & Akshaya Routray (walking book fair)

SOCIAL LITERATURE: Sukant Kumar Pradhan