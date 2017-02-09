Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
NOCCI Shall Organize North Odisha Startup Fest -2017
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Balasore: NOCCi is organizing the NORTH ODISHA STARTUP FEST- 2017 on 01/03/2017at NOCCi Business Park, Balasore with the support of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI),National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), and department of E & IT, Govt of Odisha .
 
[The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) is a trade association of Indian Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. Established in 1988, NASSCOM is a non-profit organisation.
 
Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a society established in 1991 by the Indian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the export of software from India].
 
The main objective of this Fest is to create a platform to discuss new business & enterprise idea, especially in IT & related field, before a group of potential angel investors, and bankers, & learn about the available ecosystem in the state, along with government incentives for the IT industry. The infrastructure available for incubating new enterprise idea in Balasore would also be showcased.
 
During the fest, there would be (a) valuable presentation by experienced & potential entrepreneurs, (b) discussion on interesting case studies (c) Special session for women entrepreneurship & social enterprises (d) projects demonstration on various applications, software, games, service etc. There would be fun activities for students during the last session of the program, such as, quiz, robotics, drone flying competition, hover/skate boarding/rolling competition and much more.
 
Experts/resource persons from NASSCOM, STPI, department of state E & IT, angle investors, mentors & academia from universities/colleges are being invited to the fest.
