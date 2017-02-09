Chhattisgarh CM campaigns for BJP in Odisha; BJD, Congress staged protest against Raman Singh

Bolangir: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh campaigned for BJP for the upcoming panchayat elections on Thursday in Burda of Bolangir. BJD, Congress staged protests against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. BJD members sat on a protest that they termed ‘jala satyagraha’.





Singh said Mahanadi has not divided but connected the two states. He insisted that 82 per cent water of Mahanadi goes wasted into the sea while Odisha uses only 13 per cent water. “If BJP government comes to Odisha the two brother states can resolve the Mahanadi issue. We are now able to completely stop powercuts in Chhattisgarh due to hydro projects on Mahanadi. We have also provided free electricity to our farmers. But in Odisha it has not been done so far because of lack of interest,” he alleged.





He also criticised BJD government for its paddy procurement policies. “We are able to transfer money to farmers within one day after buying paddy but here farmers are suffering due to inefficiency of the state government,” he said.