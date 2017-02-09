12th edition of Odissi Music Festival kicked off at at Saheed Bhawan, Cuttack

Cuttack: Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre under the aegis of Department of Culture presented the 12th edition of Odissi Music Festival at Saheed Bhawan, Cuttack. The main objective of organisation of this festival is to showcase the Odishan Classical Music in national and international level.





The evening’s first programme was started with Group Odissi Presentation by the renowned artiste from the Cuttack Shri Biswanath Mishra and Group. Followed by Solo Odissi Vocal by Simanchal Das from Patna, next was Solo Odissi Vocal by Ms. Binapani Nayak from Bhubaneswar and after that Shri Kartik Sahoo presented Odissi Solo Vocal. The concluding item of the inaugural evening was Solo Mardal play by the noted Mardala Guru Harmohan Khuntia from Cuttack. He was accompanied by Kulamani Sahoo in Harmonium and Ajay Kumar Barik in Violin. His spellbinding performance captivated the discerning Rasikas till the end.





The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Shri Manoranjan Panigrahy, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Culture; Shri Amarendra Kumar Patnaik, Director, Culture; Dr. Shyamamani Devi, Odissi Music Exponent, Dr. Minati Mishra, Eminent Odissi Dancer and Dr. Sangita Gosain, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre. The programme was anchored by Shri Basanta Mohanty.