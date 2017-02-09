Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: Actor turned politician Kuna Tripathy campaigns for Jagatsinghpur rural polls
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur:  With just 3 days left for the elections of the forthcoming rural polls to begin BJD star campaigner actor turned politician Kuna Tripathy on Thursday campaigned for the party in several ZP zones in Biridi, Jagatsinghpur and Naugaon blocks.

 The actor reached at Kaijanga accompanied by district BJD president and MP Bishnu Das and Tirtol MLA Rajashree Mallick including BJD observers Soumendra Ghose and Sarat Mishra and started a road show proceeding Biridi headquarters and visited several Panchayats connecting to Zilla Parishad zones in presence of Party’s ZP candidates and appealed public to vote for the BJD in ongoing GP elections. 

After visiting Biridi and Baisimouza areas Kuna Tripathy visited Jagatsinghpur block ZP zones where he spelled out Odisha government’s welfare programmes and also central government neglect particularly on river Mahanadi and Polavaram dam issues, he appealed people for strengthening state chief minister Naveen Partnaik hand to fight against union government negligent attitude people should vote for the BJD during rural polls, he requested. 

Sources informed that after visiting Jagatsinghpur Kuna Tripathy rushed to the Naugaon block and performed the road show. 
