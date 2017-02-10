Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav faults Odisha Govt for failing to implement central sponsored schemes

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of State for Rural Development RamKripal Yadav on Friday targeted the Odisha government for failing to implement various centrally sponsored schemes in the state.





Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav on Thursday took on the Odisha Government for not following the minimum protocol and providing security to him.





“The way the State Government here behaved with me I had never experienced in any other State. Not a single Sepoy has been deployed for my security and what to say about other facilities. It may not treat met as a guest. But it has the responsibility to ensure safety to each common man, and hence to me,” a disgusted Yadav told reporters.





He further went on to say that if anything untoward happens with him, the State Government would be solely responsible.





“During my earlier visits, I had exposed the reality before the public for which the hangover of the pangs still lingers,” said Yadav, who is here to campaign for BJP candidates.





He said he would inform the people how the Odisha Government has not properly utilised the ample funds allocated by the Modi Government at the Centre for rural development. Housing, road construction, MGNREGS and pension to the poor have not been developed despite huge funds released by the Centre.