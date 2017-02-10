Odisha: 1st Stakeholder Meet On Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) by BDA on 10th Feb 2017

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: A half day stakeholder discussion on Enforcement of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) for commercial buildings of Odisha has been organized by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) with support of European Union (EU) on 10th February 2017 at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Conference Hall.





Inaugurating the stakeholder meet Mr Costas Theofylaktos, Project Team Leader, Exergia S.A, briefed about the project approach to implement ECBC in Odisha. Mr Sudhiranjan Mohanty, Planning Member, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, explained adoption of ECBC in the development plan of Odisha. Mr Rajeev Ralhan, Project Local Coordinator, PwC India, highlighted the objectives of ECBC enforcement in Odisha. Dr. Krishan Kumar, Vice Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, had concluded his remarks on the integration of ECBC in smart city plan and his expectations from this project.





Government of Odisha had mandated Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in 2011 and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) had incorporated ECBC norms in its (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations 2008 (amended 2013); to ensure energy efficiency in the buildings within Bhubaneswar development area. In this regard, BDA with support of European Union (EU) is facilitating implementation of ECBC in Bhubaneswar. For this purpose EU has engaged Exergia (Energy and Environment S.A, Greece) & PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Private Limited, India and an ECBC-Cell is functioning in BDA since Decemeber’2016. The ECBC-Cell has developed a detail action plan to enforce ECBC in the building approval process.





The key objective of this stakeholder meet is to discuss and take feedback of all the major stakeholders in order to finalize this draft action plan prepared by the ECBC-Cell of BDA, to ensure energy efficiency in the upcoming building sector of Bhubaneswar.