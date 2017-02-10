Community Radio Association of Odisha to launch Radio on Wheels campaign & National Workshop

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar : World Radio celebration will ensure voice to the voiceless. Having entrenched themselves in the community, twelve functional community radios in the state have been the voice of their respective communities across the state. Yet, the association has been peeved that the recognition due to the radios have not come from the state.





The present event is a celebration of the community’s voice all these years & an effort to strengthen that voice for effective governance at community level. It’s also an effort to sensitize the government, civil society about the impact of radio in remote & difficult areas of the state.





The event will demonstrate Radio’s ability to provide a platform to the community to air their opinion, grievances, good deeds etc In a first of its kind, a ‘Radio on Wheels’ will move around the city’s underprivileged areas & collect their opinion & broadcast them live. The campaign ‘Radio on Wheels’ is scheduled to be flagged off by Shri Kamal Kant Sharma, IGP, CRPF from the CRPF Campus, Bhubaneswar at 10 a.m on 13 February 2017. It will in course of the day reach communities of Satyakali Basti in Satya Nagar, the members of Odisha Association for the Blind (OAB) and finally Scientists, Students and farming communities at OUAT, Bhubaneswar. It will also interact with people during the journey to allow the community to speak about themselves which will be broadcast live through Radio SOA 90.4 F.M. There will be live broadcast of the entire programme through all the functional community radios of the state .





The Association has planned a National Workshop on ‘Empowering Community through Community Radio’ in CIFA campus jointly organized by CRAO & CIFA on 14th February where a host of practitioners, broadcasters, media personnel, experts & officials from the Ministry of I & B & various government department including I & PR department are scheduled to participate. The workshop is scheduled to be inaugurated by Shri Manoj Ahuja, Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment, Govt. of Odisha.





The first episode on “Lets Connect Odisha” (Asantu Jodiba Sara Odisha) will be launched in the inaugural ceremony sponsored by ICAR-CIWA. The one day workshop will broadly discuss issues, policies & mostly about agricultural issues. ATMA, OUAT, Coconut Development Board, CIWA & CIFA and KVKs are the major stakeholders who will be flagging off issues before community during the workshop. An exhibition of different achievements of the Community radios will also be there in CIFA campus.





Among others Chairperson of Organising Committee Dr Shisir Das, President of CRAO Renowned Community Media Specialist N.A.Shah Ansari, Secretary CRAO Pradeepta K. Dutta, Advisors of CRAO Eminent Journalist Basudev Mahapatra have addressed the press meet.



