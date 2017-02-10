92,032 booths will be set up for Panchayat Polls in Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: 92,032 booths will be set up for Panchayat Polls in Odisha. This was informed by the SEC secretary Rabindranath Sahoo.





8,491 identified as highly sensitive and 18,931 as sensitive booths. Kandhamal has highest highly sensitive booths at 1,076 and Cuttack has highest sensitive booth at 1,841 says SEC secy Rabindranath Sahoo . CCTV and videography arrangements will be made at sensitive and highly sensitive booths.

On the other hand DGP KB Singh to hold discussions with the SPs of the four districts over smooth conduct of Panchayat Polls . DGP, Dir Intelligence, IG (Operations), Southern Range IG visit Kandhamal; to hold discussion with Boudh, Ganjam, Gajapati & Kandhamal SPs.