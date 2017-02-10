Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Govt to ready Odisha Health Strategy by end of May 2017
Friday, February 10, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: A one day consultation meeting for developing the draft of the ‘Odisha Health Strategy’ was held today at Bhubaneswar.It was inaugurated by Dr Pramod kumar Meherda, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, H&FW Department. Speaking on the occasion Dr Meherda told about  the objective of the workshop & need of the strategy for developing the draft health policy.He also shared his views on different critical aspects, such as human resources, financing, community involvement, etc.  Mission Director, NHM Ms. Shalini Pandit, also delivered her address and stressed upon the requirement of an effective and long run health policy in Odisha. The Director IIPH-B Dr Lipika Nanda described the processes, around which the policy is to be framed was followed by a group discussions.
The participants were divided into three groups, i.e. primary health care, secondary health care and tertiary healthcare and a group work was conducted to discuss the major issues in the three areas and recommend suggestions which could be framed in the policy.  Key Govt. officials like Director of Health Services Dr K.C. Dash, Director of Family Welfare, Dr B.K. Mishra, Director of Medical Education and Training Dr P.C Mahapatra and Prof. Dr C.B.K Mohanty, Medicine Specialist, SCB Medical College, Cuttack took active role in leading the three groups. Directors from all the divisions of health department and medical colleges, key planning and implementation personnel from NHM, and state representatives of different development partners and NGOs, such as, UNICEF, JSI, REACH, Jhpiego, WHO, Oxfam, CYSD, etc. also expressed their views and actively participated in the workshop. The group work was coordinated by the faculty and staff of IIPH-B who were also a part of the groups.
Based on the success and output of the first meeting, the State in coordination with IIPH-B has planned to conduct such consultation meeting and refer to various national and international policies in framing the draft health policy. The final draft is proposed to be ready by 30th may 2017.
Odisha Governor inaugurated National Natural Food Festival- 2017 & Naturopathy & Yoga Seminar 92,032 booths will be set up for Panchayat Polls in Odisha
