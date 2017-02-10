Music is like devotion, one has to continue the practice for ever: Maestro

Bhubaneswar : Music is like devotion. You have to do your riyaz daily basis and intensely and this will lead to like a ``sadhna’’ in life. You may not take music as vocation, but by living, thinking and eating music, you can be a maestro, only if, you have persisted that ``sadhna’’ without fail.

After performing an outstanding musical rendition at the monthly Music In Park programme of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority today, Pandit Omkar Dadarkar, while speaking his heart, also said ``we have to keep our self away from the commercialism infesting every profession. But in music devotion is there to stay and it would remain the game changer forever.’’

Pandit Dadarkar started with Raag Sri, an evening Raag and very beautifully recited ``Hari ke charan kamal’’ in Taal Jhaptaal. Later he also recited two compositions in Raag Beg Baharand one in Dadra. He ended his performance with a nice bhajan ``Baje Muraliya Bajera’’.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by well-known maestro from the City of Temples, Pandit Damodar Hota. BDA Vice-Chairman Krishan Kumar and CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Vineel Krishna were also present among the listeners.

Pandit Dadarkar learned the nuances of music from the members of his family as the entire family belonged to musicians and their tradition was from the Gwalior Gharana. Born in Mumbai, Pandit Dararkar came to Kolkata in 1999 as a student to join the I.T.C. Sangeet Research Academy. Now, he is a junior Guru there and also staying in the City of Joy. ITC Music Academy, a organisation run by the ITC Group is helping promoting Indian Classical music since 19777.

The monthly musical programme by BDA, at Indira Gandhi Park, has become one of the most popular music-based events in the city.

RIMPA SIVA





Rimpa Siva, a child prodigy of table is also known as Princess of Tabla. She started her programme with Bilambit Laya Tintaal and went to perform other compositions like ``Kaida’’, ``Peshkar’’, ``Gat’’ and ``Gat Kaida’’ which are unique to her performance.





Rimpa was born in a musical family and has been taking lessons from her father and guru Pandit Swapan Siva, deciple of the Late Ustad Keramathulla Khan of Farukkabad Gharana fame. She recieved the President Award from Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in 2007 by Indian Musical Academy. Rimpa is a regular performer at the concerts of Sangeet Research Academy. She has been performing all over the country and abroad like UK, USA, South Africa and Europe.





A documentary was made on her by the Government of France named 'Rimpa Siva, Princess des Tablas' in 1998 as an Indian Child Prodigy. She accompanied Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Hariprasad Chourasia in USA, Canada and Korea for 20 concerts.