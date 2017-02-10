Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Guinness World record with World's tallest sand castle

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Guinness World record with World’s tallest sand castle which is 48 ft 8 inch(14.84 mt) high sand castle at Puri beach of Odisha in India. Sudarsan break the record of 45ft. 10 inch sand castle which was created in USA.





After verifying all the criteria of the sand castle, today official authority from Guinness World record Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar presented a certificate to Sudarsan as “The tallest sand castle was created by Sudarsan Pattnaik”. On this ceremony Chief Secretary of Odisha Sri Aditya Prasad padhy inaugurated the castle and Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha Sri R Balakrishnnan, the District Collector Sri Arabind Agrawal, Superitend of Police and Director tourism Nitin Bhanudas Jawale also present there to grace the occasion.

Sudarsan and his forty-five students took about 9 days to prepare this sculpture. four days for preparation and 5 days for carving the castle. He created this sculpture with theme of World Peace. After taking permission from Guinness World record, Sudarsan started the preparation from 2st Feb and as per the schedule he finished today.

We are happy after breaking the previous Guinness world record. This achievement will encourage me to touch new milestones," a thrilled Sudarsan.





The previous Guinness record was reserved in the name of American artist Ted Siebert, who had built a 13.97 metre high (45 ft) sand castle at Miami beach in 2015. "It is a proud moment for the country as Sudarsan broke the previous record by building a 14.84 metre high (48.8 ft) castle in Puri. We will exhibit the art on the beach for two more days to attract tourists," Jawale said.

So far Sudarsan has participated in more than fifty International sand art championships and festivals around the World and won many prizes for our country. He has already 23 limca book of World record.