Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to campaign for BJD from Today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik will begin campaigning for his party in Ganjam district from Saturday. CM Naveen Patnaik will start campaigning from his own constituency Hinjilicut.





CM Naveen Patnaik will campaigning for his party candidates in Pitala, Narendrapur, Patharapunji, Dhanantara, Dhabalapur, Takarada, Mahupadar, Kulagada, Khirida, Bandhaguda, Baramunduli, Kumarapani and Karadakana in Seragada block of the area.