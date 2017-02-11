Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Centre appoints Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal as Director of IIM-Sambalpur
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Sambalpur:  Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal has been appointed as the Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur, an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry on Friday said.

The appointment is for a period of five years or until the incumbent attains the age of 65.  

Jaiswal has an illustrious academic career. He completed PGPX from the MIT Sloan School of Management, USA; PhD in Computer Science from University of Delhi and Senior Fulbright Post Doctoral Fellow from Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

Prior to this assignment, he was Professor of Information Systems and Dean (Research & Accreditation) at the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon. He has been visiting faculty at IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Indore. Before joining the MDI, he worked as Assistant Professor at Institute of Rural Management, Anand.  
