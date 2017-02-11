Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Jharsuguda airport to be ready by June 2018, 11 aircraft bays to be constructed in Bhubaneswar Airport: AAI Chairman
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Jharsuguda airport to be ready for operations by June 2018. This was informed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra on Friday.

He said that the Jharsuguda airport would handle bigger aircrafts like Airbus-320. Mohapatra, who visited Jharsuguda airport and took stock of the ongoing modernisation work, informed that the airport would be ready for operations by June 2018.

“Around Rs 200 crore will be spend for the modernisation of the airport. Two aircraft terminals will be made at the Jharsuguda airport. It will have facilities to handle Airbus A-320 flight,” said Mohapatra after the reviewing the progress.

Mohapatra said eleven aircraft bays would be constructed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

Notably, the Jharsuguda Airport is a joint venture between the Odisha Government and the AAI, in order to bring western Odisha and neighbouring States like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh closer.

The modernisation of Jharsuguda Airport is being done in two phases. After Biju Patnaik International Airport, Jharsuguda would be the second major airport in Odisha.

Mohapatra, along with SK Meena, Principal Secretary of Odisha Government assessed the current conditions of the airport and interacted with the airport staff. They also participated in a meeting, held by the district administration.
