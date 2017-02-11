Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Bhubaneswar Chapter of PRSI organises symposium on Social Media
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Bhubaneswar Chapter of PRSI organises symposium on Social Media
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), which is the biggest forum for Public Relations professionals in Odisha, organised a Symposium on Impact of Social Media on Public Relations today (Feb 11, 2017) at Bhubaneswar. Centre Head of Tata Consultancy Service, Bhubaneswar Mr. Manoj Kumar Panda, Director of BIMTECH Dr. Parameswar Nayak and renowned Social Media Expert and Founder of Foreantech Mr. Ankur Mishra discussed various aspects of social media in this symposium,
The programme has been orgasnied in association with Leonis Innovators, a start up inventory business service company working for promotion of Innovation and inventory ideas.
The Speakers deliberated on social media’s use and influence on public relations profession. Members of PRSI which includes corporate communication and PR professional of various companies in Odisha, students of different mass communication institutions and faculty members participated in the programme.
PRSI’s Chapter Chairman Mr. Amar Jyoti Mohapatra welcomed the speakers and briefed about PRSI and its activities. He thanked all members for making PRSI the biggest communication forum in Odisha. Director of Leonis Innovators Mr. Lambodar Prasad Das discussed about the objective of the programme, whereas PRSI’s Chapter Vice-Chairman Mr. Bibhudatta Mahapatra presented the vote of thanks.
The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) is the national association of public relations practitioners and communications specialists in India.
Top Stories
RAAS represented India at the prestigious "WHO's NEXT" International Trade Fair at Porte De Versailles in Paris Odisha: BMC, BSCL launch design contest for street vendors uniform Odisha Governor inaugurates 49th Annual Conference of the Odisha Economics Association
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net