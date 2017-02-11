Bhubaneswar Chapter of PRSI organises symposium on Social Media

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), which is the biggest forum for Public Relations professionals in Odisha, organised a Symposium on Impact of Social Media on Public Relations today (Feb 11, 2017) at Bhubaneswar. Centre Head of Tata Consultancy Service, Bhubaneswar Mr. Manoj Kumar Panda, Director of BIMTECH Dr. Parameswar Nayak and renowned Social Media Expert and Founder of Foreantech Mr. Ankur Mishra discussed various aspects of social media in this symposium,

The programme has been orgasnied in association with Leonis Innovators, a start up inventory business service company working for promotion of Innovation and inventory ideas.

The Speakers deliberated on social media’s use and influence on public relations profession. Members of PRSI which includes corporate communication and PR professional of various companies in Odisha, students of different mass communication institutions and faculty members participated in the programme.

PRSI’s Chapter Chairman Mr. Amar Jyoti Mohapatra welcomed the speakers and briefed about PRSI and its activities. He thanked all members for making PRSI the biggest communication forum in Odisha. Director of Leonis Innovators Mr. Lambodar Prasad Das discussed about the objective of the programme, whereas PRSI’s Chapter Vice-Chairman Mr. Bibhudatta Mahapatra presented the vote of thanks.

The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) is the national association of public relations practitioners and communications specialists in India.