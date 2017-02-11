Odisha Governor inaugurates 49th Annual Conference of the Odisha Economics Association

Inaugurating 49th Annual Conference of the Odisha Economics Association at Rama Devi Women's University, Governor Dr. Jamir said the conference provides a great opportunity to discuss our milestones and assess how we are faring in terms of gender mainstreaming at the state and local levels.

Finance Commission, as an autonomous body has served a splendid purpose since its inception in 1951, said Governor. In a composite polity as India is, the Commission has successfully acted as an agency bringing about co-ordination and co-operation that is so important in the working of a federal system. Till now, fourteen Finance Commissions have made their recommendations. Primarily dealing with the financial relations between the State Government and the Central Government the Commission’s recommendations have contributed toward settling many complicated financial problems that affect the relations of the Union and State, Governor added.

Finance Commission would continue to set high standards as it deals with the very important financial resources that are to be divided between the Union Government and the Government of the federating units, Governor observed.

Speaking on gender equality Governor said it is not only an end in itself, but also a necessary means to achieving sustainable human development and the reduction of poverty. Reduction of poverty is certainly the goal, yet equality of opportunities is a major objective. When you are talking about gender and development the canons of liberty and equality cannot be lost sight of. Of late, everywhere in the world, gender studies assume much importance. As we all know, gender issues permeate all aspects of human interaction and development. As long as gender inequalities exist, our developmental never be truly inclusive.

To achieve inclusive development Governor said, we must ensure that all of our strategies, programmes, projects and activities are responsive to gender needs. By ensuring that men and women are able to fully participate in and benefit from the country’s development, we ensure that the country’s growth may be more rapid and sustainable.

Growth would be meaningful and inclusive only if it results in improving the standards of the last man, as welfare economists are fond of saying. India is a young nation. With the bulk of our population in the working age group, it becomes imperative for government and the policy makers to come up with policies for achieving growth with job creation. There is a strong need for collaboration between government and civil society. The private sector also has a very significant role to play in making investment in the economic empowerment of women, said Governor.

The major thrust of economy of Odisha is agriculture. However, the Odisha economy has been boosted with the presence of modern infrastructural facilities. The state offers a lot of opportunities to explore. For investors, there are several avenues wide open, Governor observed.

Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority spoke on skill development initiatives of Government of Odisha, Prof. Baidyanath Mishra, eminent economist and Prof. Banikanta Mishra, President Economics Association called upon young researchers to work with social responsibility, Dr. Durga Shankar Sarangi, Chairman, 49th Odisha Economics Association Annual Conference, Prof. Padmaja Misrha, Vice-Chancellor, Rama Devi Women’s University, Dr. Rabinarayan Patra, Secretary, Dr. Sarita Supakar, Organising Secretary among others spoke on the occasion. Governor felicitated eminent economist Dr. Baidyanath Mishra and released souvenir of the association.