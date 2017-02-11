IIT, Bhubaneswar promotes Oil & Gas Conservation under Saksham 2017

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Oil Industries under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas observes Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive- Saksham 2017 from 16th January’17 to 15th February’17. The programme was inaugurated by Governor of Odisha Dr. S. C. Jamir at Jaydev Bhavan on 16.01.2017.

As a part of Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive-Saksham’17 and with the support extended by Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, Oil Industry organized a Cycle Rally Campaign at Arugul Campus of IIT,Bhubaneswar to sensitize the masses about the conservation and efficient use of petroleum products towards achieving twin objectives of better health & environment and securing availability of Oil & Gas for future generations.

The cycle Rally was started from IIT, Bhubaneswar and more than 800 students had participated in the event. The campaign was aimed at showing the way forward for enhancing Conservation capabilities of people and helps understand need, issues & solutions for conservation and effective utilization of petroleum products and also to give message that collective participation is the key to Conservation.

Prof. R. V. Rajakumar, Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar flagged off the cycle rally from the main gate at Arugul in presence of Shri M.K. Sinha, SISM (Lube),IOCL,Shri S Banerjee,SRSM(Lube),IOCL and other dignitaries from Oil Industry. Shri Manoranjan Behera, Manger (TS) had organized to make the event successful.