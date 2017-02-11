Chhattisgarh CM, Ex-CM of Jharkhand Arujn Munda campaigning for BJP in Odisha; BJD, Congress oppose Raman Singh

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Ex-CM of Jharkhand Arujn Munda campaigning for BJP in Odisha. Ruling BJD, opposition Congress opposed Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh’s visit to Odisha.





Both party workers protested against his visit to the state over Mahanadi issue. Chhattisgarh CM Dr. Raman Singh targets BJD govt again over Mahanadi Row during Panchayat Poll meeting at Jalda in Lathikata. BJD opposes Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh's visit to Sundargarh; stages demo in front of Collector’s office in DRDA chhak .





If Chhattisgarh can do it, why can’t Odisha? Lack of willpower has hindered growth in #Odisha, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh.





Chhattisgarh people not going to other states for work as the state is going to be a developed state, says CM Raman Singh. Odisha trying to make Mahanadi an issue to divert people's attention from its main issues, says Chhattisgarh CM .





The volume of Mahanadi water drained into sea can fill up Hirakud reservoir 5 times, says Chhattisgarh CM . Odisha, #Chhattisgarh utilise only 14% and 4% of #Mahanadi water respectively: Chhattisgarh CM.

Former CM of Jharkhand Arujn Munda at Gutuda and Bahaldar village under Jamda block for Panchayat Poll campaigning .