58,28,446 voters will exercise their franchise in Odisha in First Phase Panchayat Polls
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Bhubaneswar: A total of 58,28,446 voters will exercise their franchise in the  First Phase Panchayat Polls. This was informed by the SEC secretary Rabindranath Sahu. 1stPhasePanchayatPolls will be held in 189 ZP zones in 29 districts; 58,28,446 voters will exercise their franchise says   SEC secretary Rabindranath Sahu. 
 
 
Leaders, who aren’t the voters, will leave the area this evening where the First Phase Panchayat Polls will be held says SEC secretary.  Over 1.10 lakh poll officials and policemen have been stationed in election duty. Polling party would reach their respective booth by tomorrow.
The poll officials are storing all necessary items like lanterns, match sticks, thread and needles, ballot boxes and papers and other requisites for the upcoming elections that will not be using EVM but conventional ballot paper voting.
