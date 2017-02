Odisha Ruling BJD worker shot at by unidentified miscreants at Mundamarei

Berhampur: Odisha Ruling BJD worker Jaga Patra shot at by unidentified miscreants at Mundamarei under Dharakote block in Ganjam district. He was admitted to MKCG . BJD worker Jaga Patra shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar from MKCG Hospital in Berhampur .