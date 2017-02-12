Ruturaj Mohanty captivates audience in Patha Utsav

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: When the season of love is all around and romance is in the air in the city despite the dense fog creating a virtual veil, people thronged in thousands to the venue of Patha Utsav today and immersed in an ocean of powerful and divine music.





Braving the mystique and smoky environment today, the visitors cheered the mega attraction of the day, i.e. Ruturaj Mohanty, who is a celebrity in Bollywood today and has become a household name in Odisha following his emphatic win in the reality show India’s Raw Star. Ruturaj had a blast and the swaying public also reciprocated to his powerful rendition i.e. ``Ei Barsha’’ in Odia and folk number ``Rangabati rangabati kanakalata hasi pade kahalo katha’’.

The popular singer also sang other major numbers like ``Teri galiyan…teri galiyan…’’ and ``Mar jau yaa jilun jaara’’ and left the audience with his electrifying performance and on-stage charisma. Rururaj belongs to Belapada near Nimapada in Puri district and former student of the city-based Sangeet Natak Mahavidyalay. The top singer was also felicitated by BDA Vice-Chairman Dr. Krishan Kumar. He was also given a portrait of himself by an artist associated with Patha Utsav and also accepted invitation from the artist in Mahatma Gandhi’s attire to become a supporter of Swachha Bharat Abhiyan movement.

Rosalin Sahoo also gave an electrifying performance with a distinct energy level showing her versatility, stage management skills and art to engage the crowd with her every step and word. She was a contestant in the reality show India Idol. Local singing star Rahul Dhal Praharaj also gave a good show. While these singers were brilliantly performing with dance numbers in Stage I, at Stage II regular music and dance groups were seen entertaining crowd with great efficiency and richness of their voices.

Dance Competition For Physically Challenged

Palaspalli-based organization Shantidham Foundation today organized an audition for its upcoming event Jhoom-2017, a dance event meant for orphans, physically challenged and transgender community. Boys and girls from across the state were there to participate in the event despite their difficulties in daily life. There were nearly 50 participants at the event today.

Jhoom-2017 will be organised in association with All Odisha Orthopedically Handicapped Welfare Association, All Odisha Blind Association and All Odisha Eunuch and Transgender Association and the final round will be held on May 15 after several preliminary round in April and May. One of the participants, Sunita Sethi, a Plus Two student from Rourkela, who saw Patha Utsav for the first time, termed the event an inspiring one for the physically challenged people.

Swachha Bharat Corner and Mahatma Gandhi

The Swachha Bharat corner to create awareness among citizens to participate in the image building and more score in the ongoing Swachhta Survekshyan was a bid crowd puller at Patha Utsav with the artist in Mahatma Gandhi’s attire becoming the epicenter of all the selfie shots and group photographs. The civic officials and general public were happy to notice the growing popularity of the Swachha Bharat corner and the messenger i.e. Bapu in make-up gaining popularity and support from the common public at large.

Love your mother tongue

City-based Women In Society Help (WISH) today organized an event pertaining to the losing interest of the new generation towards mother tongue Odia and people from Odisha, gradually losing their cultural identity. In fact a small street play, writers’ interaction and speech by a child speaker Soumya Priyadarshi Pradhan attracted people to come to WISH and listen about the importance of our motherland and mother tongue. Writers Bijaylaxmi Sahoo, Baikunthanath Pati, Bideshini Bhanja, Sashiprava Dash and WISH chairman Anusruta Singh Deo spoke.

Bakul Foundation

City-based organization Bakul Foundation continued its library on the road today. What is gratifying is seeing so many children come to read on the road on Sunday mornings. The Bakul volunteers were happy that they no longer need to cajole children to come to read the books and that the children are coming on their own.





However, the highlight of the day was the campaign to promote the culture of gifting plants. With a beautiful standee that announced, "Gift a Rose Roz Roz: Give a gift that grows", the volunteers reached out to people and people also gathered around the attractive display of packaged gift plants. The volunteers motivated the people not to gift dead flowers but give living plants that can give flowers for ever.





Bakul has been campaigning for the culture of gifting plants on occasions like Diwali, birthdays, anniversary etc. Since Valentine's Day is associated with gifts as well and people mostly give roses, Bakul has been promoting gifting of rose plants instead of roses.





Other Activities





Manab Adhyan Kendra, Pokhariput participated at Patha Utsav today with the theme Setting Miracle In Life Everyday (SMILE) to counsel people with their personal problems. In fact, SMILE helped many people to know that everyday one or more miracles are happening in a person’s life. With positive thinking only we can realize the miracle in our lives. So if we remain positive and think about better things, then we can have better, happier and fulfilling lives. People’s Culturel Centre (Pecuc) also organized activities for children with good attendance despite the persisting fog among other organisations.