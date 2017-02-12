Sniti Mishra of SaReGaMa fame to render Baikunthanath Patnaik's mystic poems directed by music legend Prafulla Kar

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: 'Muka Bhagaban' is the name of the music album containing eight immortal poems of Sabuja Kabi Baikunthanath Patnaik that will be released on 13th February at 6:30 PM at Rabindra Mandap. Its a unique project bringing together Sniti Mishra, legendary Odiya musician and director Prafulla Kar and a very senior non-resident Odiya from Los Angeles Er Deba Mahapatra.





Sniti Mishra – the young classical singer from Odisha first made a splash by making it to the finals of SaReGaMa in 2011 and has since been praised by the likes of A R Rehman for her unique voice and dedication to classical music even when she sings fusion or for films. She will perform several of the songs from the collection live at the launch function. Legendary musician and music director Prafulla Kar needs no introduction as his lifelong work in the field of music has been recognised by Padmashri. Finally Er Deba Mahapatra who left Odisha almost 50 years ago to settle in USA but was never left by Odisha – its culture, music and literature. A great connoisseur of classics be it music or literature, Deba Mahapatra dreamt of this unique project when he heard Sniti sing the famous Baikunthanath Patnaik spiritual song – 'Jibana Patra Mo Bharichha kete mote' in USA. This and another three equally powerful songs were recorded by the poet's daughter – another legend in her own right Vidushi Sunanda Patnaik decades ago. Sine then no one has attempted to record any of the many many songs written by Baikunthanath Patnaik. Recently Utkal Sahitya Samaj founded by Utkalamani Gopabandhu Dash which holds the rights to Baikunthanath Patnaik's writings published his collected works and Deba babu went to work to select eight jewels painstakingly for this project. Under the direction of Prafulla Kar (perhaps the only one who could have done justice to these songs) supported by his talented son Mahaprasad Kar, the music album will be a tribute to several legends, the young and talented Sniti Mishra and the connoisseurs of serious classical literature and music of Odisha and abroad. Eminent Odissi dancer Sri Chitta Acharya will perform an abhinaya based on one of the songs in the album.





In the age of re-mix, fusion, youtube based instant fame, Hollywood and Bollywood inspired duplications, the effort of the producer Mr Mahapatra is certainly praiseworthy and will contribute towards a much needed healthier trend of lending classic literature to music keeping its mood and intent in tact. The eight songs are set to different raagas and the music album provides the entire lyrics of the poems which are deeply spiritual and mystical in nature as was the norm with the poet.