Tata Steel's Noamundi Iron Mine wins Rashtra Vibhushan Award 2017

Bhubaneswar: Noamundi Iron Mine of Tata Steel has been conferred the Rashtra Vibhusan Award 2017 in Platinum Category for outstanding performance in environment protection by the Federation for Accelerated Mass Empowerment (FAME). The award ceremony was organized today in New Delhi.

Mr Sanjit Kumar Adhya, Head (Operations), Noamundi Iron Mine, Tata Steel received the award from Shri Oscar Fernandes, Former Union Cabinet Minister, Government of India and Honorable Member of Parliament, for sustainable mining operations, which ensures environmental protection in Noamundi Iron Mine.

Expressing gratitude on receiving award, Mr Pankaj Satija, General Manager (Ore, Mines & Quarries), Tata Steel said, “We are pleased to win the award which reflects our commitment towards environment along with the safe and sustainable mining processes in operations. At Tata Steel, we believe in responsible mining, which is core part of our business philosophy and we are strongly committed towards it. The award is the recognition for the relentless hard work of our team, which ensures sustainable mining and optimum utilization of natural resources in the mining process across locations”.

Every year, the Federation for Accelerated Mass Empowerment (FAME) organizes the award ceremony across sectors with a purpose to inspire and encourage companies and individuals for excellence in their respective fields for demonstration higher level of commitments.