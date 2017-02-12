Odisha Governor inaugurates Annual Day Function of War Veteran Officers' Association

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Addressing in annual day function of War Veteran Officers’ Association, Odisha at Jayadev Bhavan, Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir said, the nation owes a great debt to its war veterans, whose service to the nation spans every decade, every year, every day of our country’s existence.





Through untold courage, sacrifice and patriotism, the freedom fighters have secured freedom from bondage. After independence, whenever and wherever the nation has called – in times of darkness and danger as well as in times of peace and prosperity – our defence force had received the clarion call. If the country sleeps in peace it is because of the untiring efforts of every members in our Armed Forces who defend our nation, protect our interests and advance our ideals.





While remembering and honouring the past service of our war veterans, it is for the present generation to renew their commitment to meet the challenges for which they gave so much. They are the real heroes who set aside other pursuits and answered the call to serve the nation by joining Armed Forces. To every Odia they remain a great example of duty of defence and safeguarding, Governor added.





Those who serve in uniform deserve every chance to build good lives as members of civil society. And so we must offer our veterans and their families every opportunity to live their dreams, helping them to improve the education of their children, find good jobs and protect their health. I want to assure all of you that government will leave no stone unturned in its efforts for the welfare and the wellbeing of war veterans and ex-servicemen, said Governor.





Maj. R.C. Maharana (Retd.), Honorary Secretary, War Veteran Officers’ Association, Commodore Manish Mishra, Commanding Officer, INS Chilka, Lt. Gen. Narayan Mohanty (Retd.), President of the Association, Brig. S.N. Mohanty, (Retd.), Brig. K. Acharya (Retd.) among others spoke on the occasion. One minute silence was observed in honour of martyrs and members of War Veteran Officers Association or spouses expired during the year. Brig. H.H. Tripathy (Retd.) was felicitated on the occasion. Governor gave away prizes to students of Sainik School for success in different competitions and released souvenir of the Association.