Odisha: 1.12 lac to cast votes in first phase rural polls in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: As many as 1, 12,304 voters would exercise franchise in Erasama block for various posts during first phase of Grama Panchayat [GP] elections beginning from February 13. There are 25 Panchayat’s going to poll on Monday that included 4 Zilla Parishad [ZP] seats, 25 Sarpanch equal number of Samiti Members including 461ward member’s posts will decide during elections. Official reports informed that in ZP zone 3 there are 7 GPs about 29,957 voters will cast votes that included trouble torn Dhinkia Panchayat where highest 7187 electors will exercise their franchise.

The election is expected to see triangular fight between BJD, Congress and BJP in 4 ZP zones going to polls on Monday about 15 candidates are fighting for the total ZP seats, all political parties have given more focus on ZP seats during campaigning, MLA Prashant Muduli from BJD was leading the party campaign, on the other hand congress was backed by former MLA Lalatendu Mohaptra and BJP was lagged its campaign trail due to absence of any prominent party leaders. While reports said that in ZP zone no 3 presence of CPI candidate Sarada Sahoo likely affect BJD candidate Gitarani Swain winning prosperity similar situation has reported in ZP zone no 4 where an independent aspirant Swarnalata Behera likely put trouble to BJD candidate Etishree Bhuyan.

The Erasama block which is going to poll on Monday has been identified about 65 sensitive booths, polling personnel including police forces have been sent to the block two days ago and administration have taken elaborate arrangements holding the first phase elections incident free.