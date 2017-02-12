Double Amputee Biker from Rayagada of Odisha makes a unimaginable accomplishment

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada: Biker Gota Satish Kumar, a double amputee, who lost both his legs in a train accident, has finished his motorcycling expedition this January 2017 & was warmly felicitated by people in his hometown, Rayagada.

He finds a place in Limca Book of Records as well as Guinness book of world records for being the first Double Amputee Solo Motorcyclist to cover a biking journey covering 50000 kms across 29 Indian states and 5 Indian territories. CRPF Commandant Sharma presented a memento and various Civil Society groups of the district like Zilla sambadika sangha, Odisha Union of Working Journalists(OUWJ), Press Club, Press Unoin, Merchant Association, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangha, Azad Hind Youth Association, Odisha Adibasi manch, Rayagada nagarika manch congratulated him on achieving this unique feat. Tribal Welfare, SC, OBC & Minorities Minister Lal Bihari Himirika was also found present in this occasion alongwith Vice-Chairman, Rayagada Municipality. District Collector Tapas Guha Poonam Kumar was also invited but didn’t come citing reason for Code of Conduct being in force for the Panchayat election.

The seeds of inspiration got in biker G Satish Kumar’s life when his two legs were being run over by a train, After several months of depression, he initially started riding scooty and fell several times due to imbalance. He needed primary help to step of his life. At that point of time he decided to do something which is worth achieving and thus came the idea of motorcycle expedition.

On September 2, Satish embarked on his journey from his hometown Rayagada in Odisha with an aim to create history by attempting both, Guinness and Limca Book of Records.

Biker Gota Satish Kumar shared his experience of his journey, described the incredible India from North-East to Kashmir, From Rajasthan to Rameswaram and inspired so many youth people not to give up in life, if life gives you lemons. Such a bold & daring feat achieved by this youngster is indeed a proud moment for so many people of Rayagada especialy the youth and the differently abled. On his way he met with a severe accident in Bihar, his bike got skid at several undulated and steep hills; but nothing deterred his mission.

While his wife & mother shared the dais with him, Sri Binayaka kar, the prominent youth leader and counselor of the locality moderated the felicitation event.