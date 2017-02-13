Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
BJD lodges protest with SEC against violation of Poll code of conduct
Monday, February 13, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
BJD lodges protest with SEC against violation of Poll code of conduct
Bhubaneswar: The BJD has lodged strong protest with the State Election Commission (SEC) aganst an advertisement by the Income Tax Department in leading vernacular dailies which contains pictorial description of rural poverty alleviation initiatives of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister during 2015 to get rid of poverty from the country. BJD spokespersons and MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera in a memorandum said that the promotion of the scheme by te advertisement in Odia is to motivate the voters during an election time when the model code of conduct is in force. 
Top Stories
First phase Panchayat polls in Odisha begins from today PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 9TH foundation day of IIT Bhubaneswar BJD lodges protest with SEC against violation of Poll code of conduct
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net