BJD lodges protest with SEC against violation of Poll code of conduct

Bhubaneswar: The BJD has lodged strong protest with the State Election Commission (SEC) aganst an advertisement by the Income Tax Department in leading vernacular dailies which contains pictorial description of rural poverty alleviation initiatives of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.





The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister during 2015 to get rid of poverty from the country. BJD spokespersons and MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera in a memorandum said that the promotion of the scheme by te advertisement in Odia is to motivate the voters during an election time when the model code of conduct is in force.