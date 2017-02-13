PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 9TH foundation day of IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates the 9TH foundation day of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Pradhan said that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) not only have huge contributions in the field of science and technology but create a knowledge ecosystem to have greater impact over the world.





Pradhan emphasised on the richness of Odisha in the natural resources and called upon the students and faculty to dream big and use their potentials in the best of the manner so that the country gets benefited out of their innovation.





He gladly offered to be the brand ambassador of the institution taking it to further heights and challenge the students to be aggressive and vibrant to make their presence felt.





Director of the Institute Prof RV Raja Kumar extended his thanks to Minister Pradhan for his support in progress and growth of the institute and constant guidance in realising its dreams. The Director promised that the Institute will gracefully contribute to the societal development with dedicated student and faculty engagements.





NISER Director Prof V Chandrasekhar delivering the foundation lecture spoke on journey of life of Dr C V Raman, highlighting the discovery of Raman Effect which resulted in getting the Nobel Prize.





Later, chief guest Minister Pradhan gave away the excellence awards to School of Mechanical Sciences Assistant Professor Yogesh Ganpat Bhoomkar, School of Mechanical Sciences Assistant Professor Mihir Pandit, and School of Infrastructure Assistant Professor Arindam Sarkar and School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management) Adjunct faculty Kumkum Mohanty for their contribution in innovative teaching and research. Dean Student Affairs Prof V R Pedireddi offered a vote of thanks.