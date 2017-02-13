Public Hearing highlighted Gaps in RTE Implementation in Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Subarnapur: Right to Education Act is all set to mark seven years of its implementation in 1st April 2017 but there is still a crying need to accelerate effort to make Education for All a reality for all.





Several core components of elementary education under this Act like functioning of School Management Committee, Lack of adequate and minimum teachers in schools, drop out of children, management of school funds, school infrastructure and unsafe MDM Management, school safety issues as well as accessibility to schools in remote locations were reported in a Public Hearing on RTE conducted jointly by National Coalition for Education and Research Academy of Rural Enrichment, Subarnapur.

Around 31 cases were presented in the hearing by students, teachers, members of the School Management Commmittes on the challenges that they are facing in terms of RTE Compliance mentioned in the Act. The jury comprised of Mr. Chandra Sekhar Mishra, Chairperson, CWC, Subarnapur, Educationist Ms. Mamata Swain, Advisor on RTE to OSCPCR Mr. Ghasiram Panda, Block Education Officer Mr. Kesab Chadra Meher witnessed the gaps of RTE Implementation and directed assured redressal of all the grievances through appropriate authorities in the public hearing.

Among others, Executive Director of NCE Ms. Bella Das, Research Coordinator Ms. Priya Bhakat, State Representative OF nce Mr.Naba Kishor Pujari, President of RARE Mr. Gourishyam Panda and Secretary Mr. Ashutosh Hota were present in the public hearing.

Later, the detailed recommendation and individual observations of the jury and the cases presented will be submitted to Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for further action.