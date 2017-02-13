Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
71% turnout in 1st Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha
Monday, February 13, 2017
71% turnout in 1st Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: 71% turnout in 1st Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha. This was informed by the SEC Secretary. Polling was conducted for 188 zilla parishads of 29 districts today where 716 candidates are testing their fate.
Sonepur district records highest 84.3% polling, Bolangir with lowest 60% polling. 
Barring some stray incidents of violence, polling was smooth. 71% voters exercised franchise, says  SEC  . Collectors have been asked for report where polls were affected due to violence. Decision on re-poll after report, says SEC  . The first phase of the elections was conducted for 1506 panchayats for the seats of sarpanch, samiti members and ward members at 20,369 polling booths.
Violence was reported at some booths before and post voting. Mao violence was witnessed in Bolangir’s Khaprakhol where Maoists had burnt tyres and vehicles and asked people for not taking part in polls through a poster. In Nrutanga panchayat, Mahanga group clash occurred in which a candidate for zilla parishad member and five others have been detained. In Jayram panchayat of Nischintakoili, miscreants set a booth on fire in which important pol papers got burnt. Poll violence has also been reported in Brahmagiri. A booth in Boudh’s Kantamal was captured.
