Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: As part of its charter to build public health capacity in India the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar (IIPH-B) celebrated its 6th Convocation ceremony on 11th February 2017 at Bhubaneswar in a grand way. Dr. K.C Dash the Director of Health Services, Govt of Odisha joined the ceremony as the Chief Guest and Prof. C.A.K Yasudian, former Professor and dean of TISS, Mumbai as keynote speaker.

Attending the ceremony Dr. Lipika Nanda, Director, IIPHB in the inaugural address spoke about the practical challenges that the outgoing students might face in the real world. She also emphasized how each one of us could contribute towards strengthening the Public Health system in our state and country.

Speaking on this occasion Prof. C.A.K Yasudian highlighted health system transitions in India and how the current health system focuses more on curative care rather than preventive and promotive services. He further added that the current system focuses more on economic burden due to hospitalization over disease burden. He suggested that governments strengthen public health to improve the health situation in the country.





Congratulating the graduating students Dr. K.C Dash reiterated the importance of Public Health for the country. He also pointed out that, Public Health is the pillar of health system and the IIPHB has contributed significantly to nurture Public Health Professionals in the state. He hinted that Odisha is moving towards building a Public Health Cadre where the role of institutes like IIPHB will be vital.





The Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar (IIPH-B) is one of the four institutes set up by PHFI as a part of its charter to build public health capacity in India. IIPH, Bhubaneswar, commenced its academic activities from August, 2010. A key objective of the Institute has been to implement the vision of the PHFI by linking public health advocacy, teaching, research and public health practice. The Post Graduate Diploma in Public Health Management (PGDPHM) programme was launched on 2nd August 2010. In addition to this, various short term training programmes, workshops and research activities are being undertaken up by the institute in the domain of public health.





In the ceremony Dr. Tanushree Gorai was awarded for securing 1st position among the outgoing graduates. Among others Dr. Sarit Rout, Dr. Bhuputra Panda, Dr. Sridhar Kadam, Dr. Subrata Palo, Dr. Ambarish Dutta, N Srinivas and other staff members of IIPHB were also present at the ceremony.