BJP gaining roots in Odisha; Dharmendra Pradhan checks magic of Naveen Patnaik in Panchayat polls

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: BJP on Monday emerged as a major gainer in the first phase of Panchyat polls. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan checks magic of Naveen Patnaik in Panchayat polls.





As per the latest trend of 1st Phase Panchayat Polls, BJD Candidates are leading in maximum places. Polling was conducted for 188 zilla parishads of 29 districts today where 716 candidates are testing their fate. BJD leading in maximum seats where as BJP gaining ground in Odisha by replacing Congress as number 2 party . In Koraput BJD win all 7 seats. In Mayurbhanj BJP win 14 seats out of 15.





As per the latest trend BJD candidates leading in 40 seat, BJP is 33 seats, Congress in 5 seats and others 1 seat.









Of the 6 ZP zones in Sundergarh, Congress emerges as winner in 3 zones followed by BJP (2), BJD (1). BJD wins 2 ZP zones in Lamtaput block of Koraput district. BJD wins in two ZP zones in Tarabha block of Sonepur district. BJD claims all three ZP zones in Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district. All four ZP zones in Ersama block of Jagatsingpur dist won by BJD. BJD wins in two ZP zones in Odagaon block of Nayagarh district.