Sandy Valentine's Day message created by artist Manas Sahoo at Odisha beach

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: Promote love, affection and peace in the world with sand art by international artist Mr. Manas Kumar Sahoo creates a beautiful sand sculpture on Puri beach with a message Happy Valentine's Day.





The artist wants to convey the message that observing valentine’s day as lover’s day we should have a greater idea of brotherhood, peace, true love, affection, believe and confidence. This can be promoting world peace.