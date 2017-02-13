Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Massive gain for BJP in Odisha in first phase of Panchyat polls
Monday, February 13, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Massive gain for BJP in Odisha in first phase of Panchyat polls
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: BJP on Monday emerged as a major gainer in the first phase of Panchyat polls. As per the latest trend of 1st Phase Panchayat Polls though ruling BJD Candidates are leading in maximum places but BJP only close to rulling BJD in winning zilla parishads seats. 

As per the latest trend out of 188 zilla parishads seats BJD candidates leading in 89 seats, BJP in 75 seats, Congress in 18 seats and others 2 seats. It should be noted that out of total 851 ZP seats polled in 2012, BJD grabbed 651, Congress got 126 and BJP managed with 36 seats.

Polling was conducted for 188 zilla parishads of 29 districts today where 716 candidates are testing their fate. BJD leading in maximum seats where as BJP gaining ground in Odisha by replacing Congress as number 2 party . In Koraput BJD win all 7 seats. In Mayurbhanj BJP win 14 seats out of 15.  In Balasore, of the 10 ZP seats polled, BJD claims nine, Cong 1. BJP makes clean sweep in  Kalahandi dist by winning in all 9 Zilla Parishad zones. 
Top Stories
Massive gain for BJP in Odisha in first phase of Panchyat polls Sandy Valentine's Day message created by artist Manas Sahoo at Odisha beach Odisha Governor Dr.S.C. Jamir inaugurates 36th Convocation of OUAT
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net