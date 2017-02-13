Massive gain for BJP in Odisha in first phase of Panchyat polls

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: BJP on Monday emerged as a major gainer in the first phase of Panchyat polls. As per the latest trend of 1st Phase Panchayat Polls though ruling BJD Candidates are leading in maximum places but BJP only close to rulling BJD in winning zilla parishads seats.





As per the latest trend out of 188 zilla parishads seats BJD candidates leading in 89 seats, BJP in 75 seats, Congress in 18 seats and others 2 seats. It should be noted that out of total 851 ZP seats polled in 2012, BJD grabbed 651, Congress got 126 and BJP managed with 36 seats.





Polling was conducted for 188 zilla parishads of 29 districts today where 716 candidates are testing their fate. BJD leading in maximum seats where as BJP gaining ground in Odisha by replacing Congress as number 2 party . In Koraput BJD win all 7 seats. In Mayurbhanj BJP win 14 seats out of 15. In Balasore, of the 10 ZP seats polled, BJD claims nine, Cong 1. BJP makes clean sweep in Kalahandi dist by winning in all 9 Zilla Parishad zones.