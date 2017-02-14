Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges district collectors, SPs are acting as BJD's general secretaries

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges district collectors, SPs are acting as BJD’s general secretaries. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said to media that in some districts, result of first phase Panchayat Polls could be change.





Minister Pradhan says result of 1st phase panchayat polls reflects the resentment of people of Odisha. He said that after result of first phase panchayat polls is known, State govt has got into a tizzy . Minister Pradhan appeals the poll commission to ensure fairness in ensuing elections .