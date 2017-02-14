Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges district collectors, SPs are acting as BJD's general secretaries
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges district collectors, SPs are acting as  BJD’s general secretaries. Union Minister  Dharmendra Pradhan said to media that in some districts, result of first phase  Panchayat Polls could be change. 

Minister Pradhan says result of 1st phase panchayat polls reflects the resentment of people of Odisha. He said that after result of first phase  panchayat polls is known, State govt has got into a tizzy  . Minister Pradhan appeals the poll commission to ensure fairness in ensuing elections . 
