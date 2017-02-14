Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: Fresh polls likely to be held at some booths says SEC secretary
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Odisha: Fresh polls likely to be held at some booths says SEC secretary
Bhubaneswar: Fresh polls likely to be held at some booths. This was infor4med by the  SEC secretary  RN Sahu . He said that Fresh polls likely to be held at places from where Collectors have sent recommendations. Fresh elections likely at 15 booths in Cuttack, 11 in Kendrapara, 5 in Jajpur, 13 in Puri . 

Poll violence including ballot box loot occurred at many places after counting says SEC Secretary. Special directives have been issued to Collectors and SPs to tackle such kind of situations says SEC Secretary. 
Besides, SEC Secy asked polling parties to return in groups . In case of absence of tight security, polling parties are advised not to return from booths says SEC Secretary.  SEC Secretary says from now onwards polling parties will return from booths amid tight security .
