Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra Joins as Executive Director of Indain Oil Corporation Ltd. (WBSO), Kolkata

Kolkata: Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra has joined as Executive Director (West Bengal State Office-WBSO) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (Marketing Division), Kolkata. Mr Mohapatra is an accomplished engineer and administrator, having joined IndianOil in 1987 working in various functions across different IndianOil locations in India and abroad. He was the CEO of IndainOil (Mauritius) Ltd. (IOML) a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. before joining the Kolkata office in 2015. He will continue to be the State Level Coordinator (SLC) for all Public Sector Unit Oil Companies in West Bengal.