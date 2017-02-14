Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra Joins as Executive Director of Indain Oil Corporation Ltd. (WBSO), Kolkata
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra Joins as Executive Director of Indain Oil Corporation Ltd. (WBSO), Kolkata
Kolkata: Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra has joined as Executive Director (West Bengal State Office-WBSO) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (Marketing Division), Kolkata. Mr Mohapatra is an accomplished engineer and administrator, having joined IndianOil in 1987 working in various functions across different IndianOil locations in India and abroad. He was the CEO of IndainOil (Mauritius) Ltd. (IOML) a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. before joining the Kolkata office in 2015. He will continue to be the State Level Coordinator (SLC) for all Public Sector Unit Oil Companies in West Bengal. 
Top Stories
Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra Joins as Executive Director of Indain Oil Corporation Ltd. (WBSO), Kolkata Odisha: Fresh polls likely to be held at some booths says SEC secretary Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges district collectors, SPs are acting as BJD's general secretaries
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net