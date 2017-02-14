Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Chief of Army Staff witnesses Aero India 2017, appreciates Synergy
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Bangalore: General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), witnessed the eleventh biennial edition of Aerospace and Defence Exhibition – Aero India 2017 at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru on 14 February 2017. Aero India 2017 is being held from 14 to 18 February 2017.

COAS visited galleries of Government, public and private enterprises. He interacted with number of national and international manufacturing houses. COAS appreciated the synergy among industry, academia and the Indian armed forces. COAS displayed interest in the ‘Make in India initiatives and the national response which had accelerated the pace of modernization.

During the day, the Army Aviation Corps of Indian Army with their flying machines too displayed a glimpse of their capabilities during Aero India 2017. The ALH-WSI, commonly known as the RUDRA, an armed version of the indigenous Advance Light Helicopter demonstrated its air strike capability in close support of ground forces. One section of the Army Aviation pavilion also showcased the evolution of aircrafts in the Indian Army. The Army Chief also visited the Army Aviation pavilion in Aero India 2017.
