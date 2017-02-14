BJP urges Election Commission to rein in bureaucracy for free, fair Panchyat elections in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: BJP urges Election Commission to rein in bureaucracy for free, fair Panchyat elections in Odisha . BJP delegation meets State Election Commissioner R N Senapati, demands for fair and impartial poll .

BJP team appeals SEC to check bureaucracy and apply its constitutional power. Earlier party alleged that the collectors and SPs of various districts are acting as the general secretaries of the ruling BJD.



