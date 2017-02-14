Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
BJP urges Election Commission to rein in bureaucracy for free, fair Panchyat elections in Odisha
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
BJP urges Election Commission to rein in bureaucracy for free, fair Panchyat elections in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: BJP urges Election Commission to rein in bureaucracy for free, fair Panchyat elections in Odisha  . BJP delegation meets State Election Commissioner R N Senapati, demands for fair and impartial poll .
 BJP team appeals SEC to check bureaucracy and apply its constitutional power. Earlier party alleged that the collectors and SPs of various districts are acting as the general secretaries of the ruling BJD. 

