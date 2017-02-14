Mr A K Jha, CMD, MCL gets Indian Achievers' Award

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Sambalpur: Mr Anil Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was presented Indian Achievers Award by the Indian Achievers’ Forum (IAF) at 42ndNational Seminar on ‘’Make in India: Prospects & Opportunities’’ held in New Delhi recently.





Mr Jha bagged the IAF's ‘Emerging Company Award’ for ‘’outstanding achievements in Business and Social Service’’.

The award carries a winning certificate and trophy.

MCL is the leading coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited.