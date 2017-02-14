BJP-led NDA government always worked against interests of Odisha alleged BJD

Bhubaneswar: The BJP-led NDA government has always worked against the interests of Odisha be it on the issue of doling out special assistance for KBK regions or on the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Ever since campaigning for the rural polls has started, the Union minister and chief ministers of nearby states are busy in spreading misleading information.

It has came to our notice, that a number of Union ministers are claiming that PM Modi has been sending money directly to gram panchayats, which is absolutely ridiculous and absurd.

Let me clarify if they are not aware about the facts. First, it is the constitutional right of all states including Odisha to get its share from central devolution according to the recommendations of the finance commissions constituted from time to time at a regular interval. But the Odisha is deprived of its genuine share.

Second, the Centre is not at all showing any mercy by allocating money to Odisha as it has been earning a significant amount of revenue from Odisha in different forms--railway, coal mine, sales tax and many more.

I urge upon the Union ministers to clarify about the volume of tax the Centre is earning from Odisha before spreading rumours.

Meanwhile, it is 14th Finance Commission that has recommended allocation of money directly to gram panchayats and not the Modi government.

The Centre after assuming power has slashed Odisha's share in a number of centrally sponsored schemes. But the state government has been continuing the schemes from its own sources for betterment of our people.

Recently the Union Govt. has stopped the Banabandhu Yojan. In which the development of tribal people including Odisha will be affected. An Odia being the Minister of the Tribal Affair deptt., this shows the intension of the govt. and the minister concern for the development of tribals in Odisha.

People of Odisha have continuously reposed their faith on the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik’s government and in the ongoing 3 tire PRI elections too. The BJD would continue to be No.1 party far ahead of other political parties, says in a statement Shri Bijaya Kumar Nayak, State General Secretary and spokesperson, BYJD.