Centre of Excellence to be set up through Community Radio to connect farmers: Manoj Ahuja, Principal Secretary Agriculture

Report by Odish Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Empowering communities, especially the farmers, through community radios will enhance the reach of the agricultural empowerment department Said Manoj Ahuja, IAS , Principal Secretary to Government of Odisha in a national workshop organized in the CIFA premises.





The department will help the Community Radio Association of Odisha to set up a centre of excellence in Bhubaneswar to disseminate knowledge & technology to farmers of the state through radio, he added while addressing he gathering as chief guest.

In introduction to the audience regarding history of community radio in Odisha noted community media specialist & President of Community Radio Association of Odisha N.A.Shah Ansari said Number of functional Community Radios has reached 12 & very soon it will cross 60 in different districts of the state & additionally Govt of Odisha is also in process to set up 32 community radios in all KVKs of the state. All the Community Radios will be an information hub for the concerned locality & it will cover more than fifty percent population of the state. These community radios will fill the communication gaps from main stream media & cater communication needs of real Odisha.

A special address was delivered by Dr. S. S. Mishra, Director (I/C), ICAR-CIFA. Mr Mishra informed that though there are many information channels for the farmers radio is still popular in the rural areas and urged to harness the potentials of community radio.

During the workshop the release of the first episode “Let us connect Odisha” was launched by the chief guest which will disseminate information about agricultural practices for the entire Odisha.

Community Radio Association of Odisha and ICAR-CIFA jointly organized the national Workshop . This was part of the world radio day celebration which started on 13th February with the radio on wheels being flagged off from the CRPF campus informed Sishir Kumar Das, the organizing committee chairman.

The workshop was attended by fifty radio practitioner from the state & also from different parts of the country who threw insight into the operational details of connecting communities.

The agricultural scientists from CIFA, CIWA ( central Institute of Women in Agriculture) , & OUAT presented papers on agricultural interventions which could be propagated by the radios of the state. The radios will soon facilitate agricultural entrepreneurship through the Business Incubation centre of the CIFA, informed principal scientist Dr Nagesh Barik.

This world Radio Day celebration was kick started yesterday by Inspector General of Police, CRPF, K K Sharma in CRPF campus . In his inaugural address IG Sharma said Radios have been an integral part of CRPFians & I am happy to note that Radios are now connecting communities.

Organised by the Community Radio Association of Odisha , a “Radio on Wheels” was flagged off by Sharma in the presence of jawans, students, community radio practitioners from all over the country. The caravan visited different slums, blind association, OUAT and other places. Community radio operators from different parts of the country joined this event.





In different occasion LN Nanda, CPO UNICEF, Sandip Sahu Correspondent BBC, Suhas Mohanty Director All India Radio Cuttack, SN Pasupalak,VC, OUAT,Debabrata Patra Regional Manager, Action Aid, Umi Daniel, Head Aid Eit Action joined and encouraged the participants. The event was facilitated by P.K. Dutta Secretary, CRA, Mohd Niyaz PRO,CRAO, Manoj Das Director, Radio Sanskar, S A Safique, Chair, radio Swaraj .The programme was compered by Biswajit Padhi & Ramlakhmi Vedula .