Odisha: Second phase Panchayat elections to be held tomorrow, 53,62,814 voters to exercise vote

Bhubaneswar: The polling for second phase Panchayat elections will be held tomorrow. Voting will be held for 174 Zilla Parishads under 65 blocks in 29 districts.





As many as 53,62,814 voters will exercise their franchise for electing their representatives . Polling will be held at 18,581 wards of 1,386 gram panchayats from 7 am to 1 pm. Counting will begin from 1 pm. Since elections for Polsara Zilla Parishad has already been finalized with an uncontested win polls will be held for the rest 173 ZP.





CCTV installations will also be facilitated at sensitive and ultra sensitive booths to prevent any untoward incidents. Two polling officers, one presiding officer, one or two police officer will be deployed at each polling booth.