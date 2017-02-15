PM Narendra Modi thanks people of Odisha for supporting BJP during Panchayat Poll

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks people of Odisha for supporting BJP during Panchayat Poll. Prime Minister Modi says support for BJP is increasing in all over India.





It should be noted that the BJP winning 60 seats in the first phase polls, including wiping out of BJD in all nine Kalahandi zilla parishad zones.

Union minister for Petroleum and Natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that it is just a trailer of a bigger change to come. Pradhan said the people of Odisha are disappointed with the autocracy of BJD and have expressed their dissent by choosing BJP in many districts. He also said the demonetisation move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an impact on the polls.