Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
BJP, BJD alleged violation poll conduct against each other in Odisha
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
BJP, BJD alleged violation poll conduct against each other in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: BJP, BJD alleged violation poll conduct against each other near SEC in Odisha. BJP delegation meets SEC, alleges government helicopter used in Panchayat Poll campaign.

On the other hand BJD MLA Priyadarshi Mishra alleges BJP of violating poll conduct in Panchayat Poll. BJD MLA Priyadarshi Mishra alleges Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan of violating poll conduct in Panchayat Poll . BJP is responsible for poll violence, money is being imported from  Chhattisgarh & Jharkhand said Priyadarshi Mishra . Allegations of BJP against 'Third Floor' is baseless says Priyadarshi Mishra .
   

Top Stories
Odisha rulling BJD leading in 2nd phase of Panchayat Polls, BJP gaining maximum in Panchayat Polls BJP, BJD alleged violation poll conduct against each other in Odisha PM Narendra Modi thanks people of Odisha for supporting BJP during Panchayat Poll
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net