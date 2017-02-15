BJP, BJD alleged violation poll conduct against each other in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: BJP, BJD alleged violation poll conduct against each other near SEC in Odisha. BJP delegation meets SEC, alleges government helicopter used in Panchayat Poll campaign.





On the other hand BJD MLA Priyadarshi Mishra alleges BJP of violating poll conduct in Panchayat Poll. BJD MLA Priyadarshi Mishra alleges Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan of violating poll conduct in Panchayat Poll . BJP is responsible for poll violence, money is being imported from Chhattisgarh & Jharkhand said Priyadarshi Mishra . Allegations of BJP against 'Third Floor' is baseless says Priyadarshi Mishra .



